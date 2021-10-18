Wisconsin OL Logan Bruss, three other Badgers questionable for Purdue

UW (3-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) listed starting right tackle Logan Bruss with that designation on its preliminary status report on Monday. Tight end Clay Cundiff, inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas and outside linebacker Spencer Lytle join Bruss as questionable for Saturday's contest (2 p.m. CT, BTN) against Purdue (4-2, 2-1).

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin will head into its Big Ten West showdown with No. 25 Purdue with a key offensive lineman questionable to play.

Bruss has not played since Wisconsin's loss against Michigan. Cundiff, Maskalunas and Lytle all did not play in the win versus Army last weekend.

UW also designates tight end Jack Eschenbach, inside linebacker Jordan Turner and outside linebacker Aaron Witt as out for this week.

Wisconsin's depth chart updates include true freshman Braelon Allen as the lone No. 2 running back behind Chez Mellusi with Isaac Guerendo (left leg) now out for the season. Cundiff, though questionable, sits as No. 2 tight end behind Jake Ferguson with Eschenbach out.