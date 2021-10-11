Wisconsin OL Logan Bruss, RB Isaac Guerendo questionable for Army

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin released its Week 7 depth chart and preliminary status report ahead of its non-conference finale.

UW (2-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) lists starting right tackle Logan Bruss and reserve running back Isaac Guerendo as questionable for Saturday's contest against Army (4-1) inside Camp Randall Stadium (7 p.m. CT, BTN). Both did not play during last weekend's win at Illinois.

Safety Tyler Mais, inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas and kicker Jack Van Dyke all join Bruss and Guerendo with that designation. UW lists tight end Jack Eschenbach, inside linebacker Jordan Turner and outside linebacker Aaron Witt as out for this week.

Wisconsin's depth chart largely remains unchanged outside of true freshman Braelon Allen jumping into the two-deep as a co-No. 2 running back with Guerendo. Redshirt freshman Jalen Berger was dismissed from the team on Sunday afternoon.