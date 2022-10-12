Wisconsin junior offensive lineman Logan Brown will look for a fresh start elsewhere after announcing his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday night.

After redshirting in 2019, Brown appeared in 26 games (earning three starts) at both left and right tackle throughout his three-plus seasons at Wisconsin mainly in a reserve role.

After moving from left to right tackle in the spring, Brown had the opportunity to earn a starting spot heading into the 2022 season, but was beat out by redshirt freshman Riley Mahlman.

Coming out of high school, Brown was ranked the No. 47 prospect in the 2019 recruiting class and signed with Wisconsin over offers from Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, and others.

The former four-star recruit becomes the second Wisconsin player to enter the transfer since the firing of head coach Paul Chryst on October 2nd. Badgers quarterback Deacon Hill entered the portal on October 10th.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH WISCONSIN FANS AT BADGERBLITZ.COM