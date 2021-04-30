{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 07:10:19 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Wisconsin offers four-star tight end RJ Maryland
Jon McNamara
•
BadgerBlitz
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Thursday evening, Wisconsin assistant coach Mickey Turner extended an offer to four-star tight end RJ Maryland.
A 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior from Carroll High School in Texas, Maryland is one of the hottest recruits this spring from the Lone Star State.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news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