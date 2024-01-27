Brad Fitzgibbon had a junior day to Wisconsin on his calendar for Feb. 4.

After a conversation on Friday with defensive line coach Greg Scruggs, the 6-foot-3, 280-pound tackle will have a scholarship in hand when he arrives in Madison next weekend.

"Coach Scruggs came to the school and gave me a nice, firm handshake," Fitzgibbon told BadgerBlitz.com. "We walked into the office and he sat me down. He was like, 'are you going to Wisconsin on the 4th?' I said I was and he was like, 'oh, you can bring your offer with you.'

"Coach Scruggs said me and Jamel (Howard) can play side by side again just like last year. So that was really awesome and I thought Coach Scruggs was really nice."