The only thing coming in faster than Jared Kanac's track and field times this spring are the offers pouring in from college coaches across the country.



The junior from Hays High School in Kansas burst onto the scene last month with a 10.6-second clip in the 100-meter dash. And on Thursday, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound athlete put a 10.37 time on the board. Not bad for his first year on the track at the high school level.