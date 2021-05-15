Wisconsin offers Class of 2022 "unicorn" Jaren Kanac
The only thing coming in faster than Jared Kanac's track and field times this spring are the offers pouring in from college coaches across the country.
The junior from Hays High School in Kansas burst onto the scene last month with a 10.6-second clip in the 100-meter dash. And on Thursday, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound athlete put a 10.37 time on the board. Not bad for his first year on the track at the high school level.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news