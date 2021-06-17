Brayden Dorman's travels this month have been well documented on social media, and on Thursday, he was rewarded for his efforts in one of the camps he attended.

Dorman, a 2023 quarterback from Peyton, Colo. (Vista Ridge), received an offer from Wisconsin after a conversation with head coach Paul Chryst on Thursday afternoon. The recruit stated Chryst "thinks that I play in well to their system offensively and that I'd fit in really well, and he's gonna recruit the heck out of me, he was saying."

"It sounded really good talking to him, so I'm looking forward to getting back up there and everything," Dorman told BadgerBlitz.com on Thursday evening while traveling in Louisiana.