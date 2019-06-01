The 6-foot-6, 240-pound in-state prospect from Hudson High School was pretty straightforward when asked if a scholarship from the Badgers would lead to a quick commitment.

Cade McDonald , who picked up an offer from Wisconsin after a strong camp performance Saturday, is confident he's found his future home.

"Yeah, the Badgers is the way to go for me," McDonald told BadgerBlitz.com. "I plan to commit very soon. Not an exact time, but sometime within this week."

McDonald performed well against top tackle prospects Riley Mahlman and Jack Nelson, among others, in front of head coach Paul Chryst and position coach Inoke Breckterfield. When camp concluded, he become the seventh in-state prospect to earn a scholarship from the Badgers in the 2020 class.

"I think that I didn't do as well as I could’ve because of me playing two lacrosse games last night and the day before, so my numbers during testing were not as good as I would’ve liked," McDonald said. "But in the camp I feel like it went very well besides a few kinks, but that will happen. They were really impressed with my aggressive style in the trenches, as well as my coachability and attitude throughout camp.

"I also had the privilege to talk with Coach Chryst after the camp for about an hour and he said he was very impressed with me as a person as well. He seemed like an extremely down to earth guy and someone that would be awesome to play for."

Illinois State, North Dakota and South Dakota have also offered McDonald, though it appears he'll stay inside the state to play college football.

"I love the campus and the coaching staff seems to be just as great," McDonald said. "Their facilities and school are outstanding in the field that I would like to study. And just overall, it has been my favorite college for a long while.

"The offer doesn’t feel real, honestly. It’s been a long-time dream and goal of mine and I couldn’t be more excited to go play college ball."



The Badgers currently have seven commitments in the 2020 class.