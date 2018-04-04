Ticker
football

Badgers back at McDonogh High School in pursuit DT D'Von Ellies

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

In the 2016 recruiting class, Wisconsin went into Maryland and landed three-star safety Eric Burrell, who is battling for a starting job this spring.

In the current junior cycle, the Badgers are hoping to have success at the same high school (McDonogh) in their pursuit of D'Von Ellies, who picked up an offer from assistant coach Mickey Turner on Tuesday.

D'Von Ellies
