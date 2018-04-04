In the 2016 recruiting class, Wisconsin went into Maryland and landed three-star safety Eric Burrell, who is battling for a starting job this spring.
In the current junior cycle, the Badgers are hoping to have success at the same high school (McDonogh) in their pursuit of D'Von Ellies, who picked up an offer from assistant coach Mickey Turner on Tuesday.
