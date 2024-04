After a long courting process, the Badgers extended an offer to 2025 outside linebacker Emmanuel Karmo. The New Hope, Minnesota native told BadgerBlitz.com that when the offer finally came through, it was a cathartic feeling.

“It was a relief, you know. It was taking pretty long, and it was really pissing me off, I ain’t gonna lie to you," he said. "It felt good to finally get the offer.”