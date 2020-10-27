The Wisconsin football team just kicked off its 2020 season this past weekend. And believe it or not, Badgers basketball is inching closer to a start as well. After a pair of media availabilities with players and coaches earlier this month, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at a few things that stood out so far.



Sophomore Tyler Wahl looks improved

Sophomore Tyler Wahl played last year as a true freshman. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin's only freshman from a year ago, earned a spot in Greg Gard's rotation almost immediately. The 6-foot-7, 214-pound forward found success as a defender, rebounder and for his hustle plays. Now a year into UW's strength and conditioning program, Wahl's role should expand in 2020-21. “His (Wahl) strength is drastically improved. I think he’s put on about 10 pounds," redshirt senior Micah Potter told reporters. “Physically, he looks really good, he’s in shape, his handle’s improved. Defensively, his versatility is really good, he’ll be able to guard one through five. He looks really good and his shot also looks improved. "In shooting drills he looks really good and you could tell he really worked on that in the offseason.“ Last season, Wahl appeared in all 31 games and averaged 15.5 minutes per contest.

Mix of veterans and freshmen making for a good dynamic

Redshirt senior Micah Potter was forced to sit out a big chunk of last season. (Darren Lee)

There’s no doubt this year’s team has lofty expectations attached to them. Much of that is due to the experience Wisconsin returns from a Big Ten championship roster. But unlike a year ago when Wahl was the lone freshman, the coaching staff brought in seven youngsters from the 2020 recruiting class. That mix has created a good blend of experience and youth. "That was intentional,” Gard said. "Throughout my whole career, you look back and a really good group of seniors walk out, you usually have a large group of freshmen coming in. “I felt was important to help transition them and prepare them. Regardless of how much they play or how much they don’t play, it’s being around those guys every day. The work habits, the culture, the language, the locker room, just how they go about their business every single day." Assistant coach Alando Tucker touched on the need to speed up the process with practices this fall. The inability to touch on the small nuances has been the biggest area where the veterans have been able to step in. “Every moment our vets are pulling younger guys to the side,” Tucker said. Potter touched on more of the same when speaking about the dynamic of the team. “Honestly, it’s been really good because you have old guys who can teach the younger guys," he said. "That’s something that allows practice to move a little bit smoother because the coaches don’t have to sit down and teach something so much."

Conditioning a point of emphasis for the coaching staff

Alando Tucker is back for his second season as an assistant coach for the Badgers. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com)

The structure of the offseason has looked different for Wisconsin, not only in terms of the scheduling but also in the workouts they used to prepare. As opposed to the hill they traditionally ran, Gard turned to the Camp Randall steps for conditioning. The team also took a page from the Miami Heat for a specific workout. “We also did something called the Miami drill - I guess it’s called that because the Heat do it," senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice said. "it’s 10 lengths of the court in a minute and you build your way up. We ended up getting up to four reps.” With the uncertainty surrounding what the schedule may look like, combined with a shortened offseason, Gard and the coaching staff hammered home the importance of conditioning this season. “(Gard) made a point that he was going to make us one of the most in-shape and well-conditioned teams," Trice joked. "I thought we were in pretty good shape last year, but it’s OK. We’ve got to hit the ground running with this year being a little bit different."

Next step for redshirt senior Aleem Ford

Redshirt senior Aleem Ford. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)