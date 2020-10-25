A dominant 45-7 victory over Illinois in the season opener bumped the Badgers up five spots to No.9 in the Associated Press poll released Sunday.

MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin fluctuated in the polls throughout the month of September, as the Badgers sat on the sidelines waiting to take the field. More performances like Friday night will help cement Wisconsin’s place in 2020.

UW was ranked No.12 in the preseason poll but then removed from consideration when the Big Ten suspended its season. The Badgers re-entered the poll in week five with a No.19 ranking, spent two weeks at No.16 before entering the restart at No.14.

The Badgers held Illinois to just 218 yards and just eight first downs. Those numbers are the fewest by a UW Big Ten opponent since Michigan State totaled just 149 and 7 first downs against UW last season.

Wisconsin dominated the time of possession by a margin of 43:28 to 16:32.

Despite a sluggish running game, the Badgers finished a perfect 6-for-6 in red zone opportunities, scoring 5 touchdowns and 1 field goal. Quarterback Graham Mertz – making his first collegiate start – threw five touchdown passes, completed 20 of 21 passes and finished with a pass efficiency rating of 277.1, the third-highest mark in Badger history.

Wisconsin will head to Lincoln this weekend to take on Nebraska, which fell, 52-17, at No.5 Ohio State Saturday.