 Wisconsin has won six straight conference games
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-17 11:30:52 -0600') }} football Edit

Wisconsin moves up to No. 8 in Associated Press Top 25 Poll

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin, winners of six straight games, moved up to No. 8 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Badgers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) travel to Northwestern on Tuesday and host No. 14 Michigan State on Friday.

UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 4), Michigan State (No. 14), Illinois (No. 17) and Ohio State (No. 19).

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis.
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)
AP POLL
Rank  Team  Record

1

Gonzaga

14-2

2

Auburn

16-1

3

Arizona

14-1

4

Purdue

14-2

5

Baylor

15-2

6

Duke

14-2

7

Kansas

14-2

8

Wisconsin

14-2

9

UCLA

11-2

10

Houston

15-2

11

Villanova

13-4

12

Kentucky

14-3

13

LSU

15-2

14

Michigan State

14-3

15

Iowa State

14-3

16

USC

14-2

17

Illinois

13-3

18

Texas Tech

13-4

19

Ohio State

11-4

20

Xavier

13-3

21

Providence

14-2

22

Loyola Chicago

13-2

23

Texas

13-4

24

Tennessee

11-5

25

Connecticut

11-4

Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego State 25, Miami (FL) 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado State 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, Indiana 2, North Carolina 2

_________________________________________________

