Wisconsin moves up to No. 8 in Associated Press Top 25 Poll
Wisconsin, winners of six straight games, moved up to No. 8 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Badgers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) travel to Northwestern on Tuesday and host No. 14 Michigan State on Friday.
UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 4), Michigan State (No. 14), Illinois (No. 17) and Ohio State (No. 19).
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|
1
|
Gonzaga
|
14-2
|
2
|
Auburn
|
16-1
|
3
|
Arizona
|
14-1
|
4
|
Purdue
|
14-2
|
5
|
Baylor
|
15-2
|
6
|
Duke
|
14-2
|
7
|
Kansas
|
14-2
|
8
|
Wisconsin
|
14-2
|
9
|
UCLA
|
11-2
|
10
|
Houston
|
15-2
|
11
|
Villanova
|
13-4
|
12
|
Kentucky
|
14-3
|
13
|
LSU
|
15-2
|
14
|
Michigan State
|
14-3
|
15
|
Iowa State
|
14-3
|
16
|
USC
|
14-2
|
17
|
Illinois
|
13-3
|
18
|
Texas Tech
|
13-4
|
19
|
Ohio State
|
11-4
|
20
|
Xavier
|
13-3
|
21
|
Providence
|
14-2
|
22
|
Loyola Chicago
|
13-2
|
23
|
Texas
|
13-4
|
24
|
Tennessee
|
11-5
|
25
|
Connecticut
|
11-4
Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego State 25, Miami (FL) 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado State 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, Indiana 2, North Carolina 2
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45
*Like us on Facebook