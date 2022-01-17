Wisconsin moves up to No. 8 in Associated Press Top 25 Poll

Wisconsin, winners of six straight games, moved up to No. 8 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Badgers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) travel to Northwestern on Tuesday and host No. 14 Michigan State on Friday.

UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 4), Michigan State (No. 14), Illinois (No. 17) and Ohio State (No. 19).