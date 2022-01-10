Wisconsin moves up to No. 13 in AP; Davis takes home Big Ten honors
Wisconsin, winners of three conference games this past week, moved up 10 spots to No. 13 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Badgers (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten), who defeated Purdue, Iowa and Maryland last week, have won five consecutive games. They are set to host No. 16 Ohio State on Thursday.
UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 7), Michigan State (No. 10), Ohio State (No. 16 ) and Illinois (No. 25).
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|
1
|
Baylor
|
15-0
|
2
|
Gonzaga
|
12-2
|
3
|
UCLA
|
10-1
|
4
|
Auburn
|
14-1
|
5
|
USC
|
13-0
|
6
|
Arizona
|
12-1
|
7
|
Purdue
|
13-2
|
8
|
Duke
|
12-2
|
9
|
Kansas
|
12-2
|
10
|
Michigan State
|
13-2
|
11
|
Houston
|
14-2
|
12
|
LSU
|
14-1
|
13
|
Wisconsin
|
13-2
|
14
|
Villanova
|
11-4
|
15
|
Iowa State
|
13-2
|
16
|
Ohio State
|
10-3
|
17
|
Xavier
|
12-2
|
18
|
Kentucky
|
12-3
|
19
|
Texas Tech
|
11-3
|
20
|
Seton Hall
|
11-3
|
21
|
Texas
|
12-3
|
22
|
Tennessee
|
10-4
|
23
|
Providence
|
14-2
|
24
|
Alabama
|
11-4
|
25
|
Illinois
|
11-3
DAVIS NAME CO-BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn and Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis were named Co-Players of the Week in the Big Ten on Monday.
Davis, a sophomore, averaged 27.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game in Wisconsin’s three wins last week. In a victory over then-No. 3 Purdue, Davis scored 37 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. This is Davis' second time earning Big Ten Player of the Week honors.
Davis was also named the Naismith National Player of the Week on Monday.
Cockburn averaged 26.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal per game in Illinois’ two wins last week. He recorded a double-double in each contest.
_________________________________________________
