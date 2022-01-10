 Johnny Davis was named a Co-Player of the Week in the Big Ten on Monday.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-10 15:50:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Wisconsin moves up to No. 13 in AP; Davis takes home Big Ten honors

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin, winners of three conference games this past week, moved up 10 spots to No. 13 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Badgers (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten), who defeated Purdue, Iowa and Maryland last week, have won five consecutive games. They are set to host No. 16 Ohio State on Thursday.

UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 7), Michigan State (No. 10), Ohio State (No. 16 ) and Illinois (No. 25).

Johnny Davis was named a Co-Player of the Week in the Big Ten on Monday.
Johnny Davis was named a Co-Player of the Week in the Big Ten on Monday. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)
AP POLL
Rank  Team  Record

1

Baylor

15-0

2

Gonzaga

12-2

3

UCLA

10-1

4

Auburn

14-1

5

USC

13-0

6

Arizona

12-1

7

Purdue

13-2

8

Duke

12-2

9

Kansas

12-2

10

Michigan State

13-2

11

Houston

14-2

12

LSU

14-1

13

Wisconsin

13-2

14

Villanova

11-4

15

Iowa State

13-2

16

Ohio State

10-3

17

Xavier

12-2

18

Kentucky

12-3

19

Texas Tech

11-3

20

Seton Hall

11-3

21

Texas

12-3

22

Tennessee

10-4

23

Providence

14-2

24

Alabama

11-4

25

Illinois

11-3

DAVIS NAME CO-BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn and Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis were named Co-Players of the Week in the Big Ten on Monday.

Davis, a sophomore, averaged 27.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game in Wisconsin’s three wins last week. In a victory over then-No. 3 Purdue, Davis scored 37 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. This is Davis' second time earning Big Ten Player of the Week honors.

Davis was also named the Naismith National Player of the Week on Monday.

Cockburn averaged 26.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal per game in Illinois’ two wins last week. He recorded a double-double in each contest.

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}