Wisconsin moves up to No. 13 in AP; Davis takes home Big Ten honors

Wisconsin, winners of three conference games this past week, moved up 10 spots to No. 13 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Badgers (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten), who defeated Purdue, Iowa and Maryland last week, have won five consecutive games. They are set to host No. 16 Ohio State on Thursday.

UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 7), Michigan State (No. 10), Ohio State (No. 16 ) and Illinois (No. 25).