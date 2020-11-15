It was a big jump considering six of the teams ahead of the Badgers didn’t play and the other six didn’t lose. In large part due to COVID, 12 ranked teams didn’t play last weekend.

MADISON, Wis. – After registering its biggest win over Michigan in school history, the University of Wisconsin moved back into the Associated Press Top 10, moving up three spots from No.13.

Overcoming its own coronavirus outbreak that forced its previous two games to be canceled, Wisconsin delivered a thorough 49-11 thrashing of Michigan in Ann Arbor Saturday night. Scoring the most points it ever had against Michigan, the Badgers ran for 341 yards and five touchdowns and were a perfect 6-for-6 in the red zone, scoring touchdowns on each of their 6 trips inside the 20-yard line.

After its first drive stalled, Wisconsin scored touchdowns on four of its next five possessions with the first two being aided by interceptions in Michigan territory.

“I’m really proud of the way that everyone worked through what we have gone through,” head coach Paul Chryst said. “It was great to get back. I thought the coaches put together a heck of a plan and most important the players made it come to life. They did a nice job of starting fast.”

The Big Ten also announced that Wisconsin’s game at No.19 Northwestern this Saturday will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised by ABC.

The Wildcats moved up four spots in this week's poll after their 27-20 road win at Purdue Saturday, starting 4-0 in conference play for the first time since 1996. Quarterback Peyton Ramsey threw three touchdowns and improved to 8-4 as a starter between last season at Indiana and now with the Wildcats.

“I don’t want to speak for him, but man, it seems like he’s having a lot of fun,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald told reporters of his quarterback. “I don’t know what it looks like on TV, but on the boundary, this guy is awesome.”

The Wildcats lead the Badgers by a game in the Big Ten standings and have won five of the last six meetings at Ryan Field.