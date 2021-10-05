Wisconsin making 2024 in-state SG Kon Knueppel an early priority
Wisconsin has wasted little time in laying the foundation for Kon Knueppel's recruitment.
The Badgers, who offered in early August, have already hosted the in-state sophomore three times this fall.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news