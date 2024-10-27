Wisconsin makes solid first impression on 2027 TE Zac Fares

Advertisement

in other news

All-Out Blitz Week 9: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

All-Out Blitz Week 9: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

BadgerBlitz brings back its All-Out Blitz series, where you can find everything you need to know about Penn State.

 • Donnie Slusher
The 3Cs: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

The 3Cs: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

"The 3 Cs," return for this week as we continue to preview Penn State.

 • BadgerBlitz.com Staff
Buy or Sell: Week 9 Storylines vs. Penn State

Buy or Sell: Week 9 Storylines vs. Penn State

Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 9 storylines.

 • Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher
Behind Enemy Lines: Badgers seek to hand No. 3 Penn State first loss

Behind Enemy Lines: Badgers seek to hand No. 3 Penn State first loss

Happy Valley Insider's Marty Leap previews the matchup with Penn State.

 • Seamus Rohrer
Five takeaways from Wisconsin's guest list for night contest vs. Penn State

Five takeaways from Wisconsin's guest list for night contest vs. Penn State

Wisconsin is expected to host close to 30 high-priority targets for its night contest against Penn State on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Jon McNamara

in other news

All-Out Blitz Week 9: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

All-Out Blitz Week 9: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

BadgerBlitz brings back its All-Out Blitz series, where you can find everything you need to know about Penn State.

 • Donnie Slusher
The 3Cs: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

The 3Cs: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

"The 3 Cs," return for this week as we continue to preview Penn State.

 • BadgerBlitz.com Staff
Buy or Sell: Week 9 Storylines vs. Penn State

Buy or Sell: Week 9 Storylines vs. Penn State

Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 9 storylines.

 • Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 27, 2024
Wisconsin makes solid first impression on 2027 TE Zac Fares
circle avatar
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
Editor
Twitter
@McNamaraRivals

Wisconsin offered Zac Fares, a 2027 tight end from Las Vegas, in late September.

Roughly one month later, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound sophomore got his first look at what the Badgers had to offer during an unofficial visit this weekend. Fares was one of 30-plus recruits on campus for UW's showdown against No. 3 Penn State.


Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Wisconsin
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement