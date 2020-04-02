The inside linebacker announced his news on Twitter Thursday night with Arkansas, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Michigan and Penn State the others making the cut.

Detroit Cass Tech 2021 prospect Kobe King has cut his massive scholarship list of 30-plus schools down to seven. The University of Wisconsin is one of the handful of remaining contenders.

King – a three-star prospect and the No.15 inside linebacker in the country by Rivals.com – added in his post that his commitment is “coming soon.”

The Wisconsin coaching staff has hosted King twice on unofficial visits, once last fall during its win over Michigan and another on March 1 for a junior day. King’s twin brother, Kalen King, is a four-star cornerback who is rated No.21 nationally at his position. He also holds an offer from the Badgers. The brothers have said publicly they want to go to the same school.

Michigan is the Rivals' FutureCast favorite for both players.

