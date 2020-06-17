Monday was the first day college coaches were allowed to directly contact prospects in the 2022 recruiting class, and the Wisconsin coaching staff touched base with a handful of previous and new targets. With the dust now settled, here is a list of confirmed rising juniors whom the Badgers have contacted so far. NOTE: This is not an exclusive list and Wisconsin may have reached out to others outside of this group.

Wisconsin has made JaVaughn Hannah a priority in the 2022 class but has yet to pull the trigger on an offer. He took in the Badgers' advanced camp last summer but scheduled return trips this past fall fell through. DePaul, VCU, Ole Miss, Arizona, State, Marquette, Rhode Island and Texas A&M have already offered, with Butler, Louisville, Michigan State, Northwestern, Michigan and Wake Forest also involved.

2022 4⭐️ Javaughn Hannah has heard from the following programs since the direct contact period commenced:



Michigan

DePaul

Marquette

Wisconsin



Michigan has locked in a Zoom call for later today as well. pic.twitter.com/scRjnSexBm — Endless Motor Sports (@endless_motor) June 15, 2020

Wisconsin may not need a point guard in the 2022 class with Chucky Hepburn locked up in the senior cycle. But the staff is keeping tabs on Trey Pettigrew, a three-star prospect from Illinois. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound lead guard has offers from Illinois, Western Illinois, Penn State and Milwaukee.

Fenwick 2022 PG Trey Pettigrew @treypettigrew9 also has heard from Marquette, Virginia Tech, Miami (OH), Chicago State, Wisconsin, Purdue, Illinois, and Valpo today! @FenwickHoops @TheMacIrvinFire — Scott Burgess (@scottybscout) June 15, 2020

Jaden Schutt, who plays for the same AAU program (Illinois Wolves) as 2021 commit Chris Hodges, had a huge start to the week. Iowa, Northwestern and Nebraska joined a scholarship list that previously included Xavier, Creighton, Southern Illinois, Drake and UIC. The three-star prospect completed his sophomore season by averaging over 22 points and nine rebounds per game. “He is what every college at every level is looking for in today’s game,” Wolves coach Mike Mullins told Rivals.com. “Jaden is an elite shooter and scorer from any range with great length, size and is highly athletic with finishing ability at and above the rim.”

Add Wisconsin #Badgers to the list for sharp shooting Jaden Schutt! — Scott Burgess (@scottybscout) June 15, 2020

A four-star prospect, Tyler Nickel is relatively new on Wisconsin's recruiting board. The Virginia native picked up recent offers from LSU, Clemson and Appalachian State.

2022 4⭐️ Tyler Nickel of East Rockingham (VA) has heard from Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Ohio St, Va Tech, Cincinnati, Stanford, VCU, Georgia, NC State, Richmond, Virginia JMU & George Washington this morning #AbsoluteBasketball pic.twitter.com/ZqssS0sIhE — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) June 15, 2020

Tyler Nickel @abg_tnick | 2022 | 6’8 3 level scorer | GEM Prep Training | @TeamLoadedBBall |



theDETAILS. pic.twitter.com/yNPJZ7WuH8 — Gem Prep (@GemPrep) June 14, 2020

Another prospect from the Illinois Wolves AAU program, Braden Huff is a long forward who recently picked up offers from Northwestern and Creighton. As a sophomore, he averaged 15.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Glenbard West 2022 PF Braden Huff @BradenHuff7 has spoken with Purdue, Ohio State, Belmont, Stanford, Miami (OH), Appalachian State, Creighton, Elon, and Wisconsin this morning! @WolvesILL @HoopsGBWest — Scott Burgess (@scottybscout) June 15, 2020

A 6-foot-8 wing from Grand Island (Neb.) High School, Isaac Traudt averaged around 17 points and six rebounds as a sophomore. Nebraska and Creighton offered this week, joining South Dakota, Kansas State, Northern Colorado, Drake and Wyoming on the three-star prospect's offer sheet. From Rivals.com Recruiting Analyst Eric Bossi: "To start, Traudt fits the direction that basketball is headed. It's impossible to gauge size until we see him in person, but at least on film his listed 6-foot-8 doesn't seem to be a stretch so he's a big wing and has the ability to play as a stretch four. Near the rim he tries to dunk everything, he runs the floor very well and he's pretty quick off the floor. Laterally, he doesn't look to be out of the world, but he's not heavy footed either. "Looking at game films, Traudt spends a lot of time with the ball in his hands and initiating offense. He passes very well and he draws bigger defenders from the rim creating space for teammates to drive or for him to attack off the dribble. Then there's his jump shot. It's clean, he gets it off quick, his size and release make it tough to defend and he has tons of confidence in it."

Jeffery Brazziel camped with the Badgers last summer but did not play high school basketball this past winter. Arguably the top prospect in the 2022 in-state class, Brazziel now has offers from Maryland, Grambling State, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and East Tennessee State.

Marquette, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt, Appalachian St, Miami Ohio, Colorado St & Loyola Chicago are among the schools that have reached out to Jeffery Brazziel - maybe the top 2022 prospect in Wisconsin @JBrazziel @MovementHoops @PGC2022 — Isaac Dennis (@IsaacDennis_2) June 15, 2020

OTHERS