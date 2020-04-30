News More News
Wisconsin makes a run at 2021 WR Skyler Bell with commitment date looming

Wisconsin's offer to Skyler Bell on Wednesday evening will not change his previously-set commitment date of May 20 .

The scholarship will, however, put the Badgers in the conversation for the 6-foot-1, 185-pound wide receiver from Watertown (Conn.) Taft School. UW assistant coaches Mickey Turner and Alvis Whitted have been in contact with the three-star junior.

Wisconsin offered 2021 wide receiver Skyler Bell on Wednesday evening.
