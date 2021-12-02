Wisconsin makes a good first impression on 2024 TE Brycen Coleman
Wisconsin set the bar high for Brycen Coleman, who took his first recruiting visit to UW earlier this fall.
A 6-foot-5, 185-pound sophomore from Stephen Decatur High School in Maryland, Coleman was on campus for the Badgers' 35-28 win Nebraska on Nov. 20.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news