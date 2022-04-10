Wisconsin makes a good first impression on 2024 DE Ted Hammond
With Joe Rudolph now on staff at Virginia Tech, it appears first-year assistant Bill Sheridan will oversee Wisconsin's recruiting efforts in the state of Ohio moving forward.
This weekend, UW's inside linebackers coach helped secure an unofficial visit from Ted Hammond, a sophomore from powerhouse St. Xavier in Cincinnati.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news