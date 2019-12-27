Wisconsin looking for success away from the Kohl Center
MADISON, Wis. – It was a performance that was pure Wisconsin basketball.
In their recent 83-64 dismantling of Milwaukee, the Badgers shot 50 percent from the field, went 10-for-24 from the 3-point line, drained 21-for-25 free throws, committed fewer than 10 turnovers and comfortably won the rebounding battle on the offensive and defensive glass.
It was a complete performance that likely generated a simple question: Why can’t they play like that on the road?
“For whatever reason (away games) hasn’t seemed to work out,” junior forward Nate Reuvers said. “We need to play a lot better on the road than we have been doing.”
For as good as the Badgers have looked in winning their six home games, they have looked like a shell of itself in the five games away from the comforts of the Kohl Center. It’s not uncommon for teams to see some scoring dip away from their own arena, but UW is scoring 13.2 points fewer, shooting 17.2 percentage points lower from 3-point range and 17.4 percentage points lower from the free throw line in its winless road/neutral record.
The last time UW lost all of non-conference road games was two years ago, a season in which its string of 19-straight NCAA Tournament appearances ended. The last time the Badgers failed to win a road game in a season before New Year’s Day? The 1994-95 season that was a one-and-done for Stan Van Gundy.
“We just have to find a way to get off to better starts on the road,” junior guard Kobe King said. “I don’t know if it’s we’re not comfortable shooting (because) it’s different, so maybe getting to the hoop earlier and get some easy ones before we see some of the shots fall? I think that’s something we’ll be able to do.”
Slow starts haven’t been the common problem, however. In the season opener in South Dakota, Wisconsin failed to make the clutch shot late in regulation to beat a good St. Mary’s team. In New York, the Badgers didn’t make shots in scoring an abysmal 102 combined points in two games. In the two true road games against N.C. State and Rutgers, Wisconsin was outmuscled on the court and were careless with the basketball.
All five losses are to teams with three of fewer losses, but they are enough that Wisconsin is off the early NCAA Tournament projections.
“What it comes down to is sticking to our game plan and being discipline in the things we value at Wisconsin,” junior guard Brad Davison said. “That’s taking care of the ball, cleaning up the offensive glass, transition defense, all those little things that we value and be disciplined with those when we hit the road.”
For a resume lacking in substance, a victory over Tennessee tomorrow in Knoxville (1:30 p.m./CBS) could be a push in the right direction. A 31-win team that went to the Sweet 16 last season, the Volunteers (8-3) limit opponents to 57.2 points per game, ninth-best in the nation and first in the SEC. Like Wisconsin, the problem is an inconsistency on offense. The Vols are ranked 56th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency by kenpom.com (106.4 points per every 100 possessions) but have been held 66 points or less in four of the past seven games.
Saturday will also be Tennessee’s first game without senior Lamonte Turner, who is having shoulder surgery to correct a nagging nerve issue. Turner was averaging 12.3 points and 7.1 assists through his first 11 games, forcing head coach Rick Barnes to put more responsibilities on his young roster.
This is the start of a hellish stretch of road games for Wisconsin. After wrapping up non-conference play against Rider on New Year’s Eve, Wisconsin reopens Big Ten play with a trip to No. 2 Ohio State. The rest of January includes road games to No. 20 Penn State, No. 14 Michigan State, Purdue (a venue where the Badgers have only one a handful of times in 40 years) and No. 25 Iowa.
That stretch is a reason Wisconsin’s players don’t put Saturday in the “must-win” category, but a Power 5, non-conference road win is something a selection committee would look favorably upon.
“They’re all important now as we get to the end of non-conference and into conference play, you’re going to get a good opponent every night,” Davison said. “The greater the challenge, the greater the opportunity to get a good win on your resume. We try not to think about that a lot but with that being said, we love the challenge of a SEC road game against a great team. It’s a big opportunity for us, but there’s a sense of urgency for every game from here on out.”