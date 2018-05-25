Wisconsin looking at another Springfield (OH) athlete
So far in the 2019 recruiting cycle, the Wisconsin coaching staff has extended two offers to prospects from Springfield High School in Ohio.
A third is now on the Badgers' radar, as junior athlete Michael Brown-Stephens has been in recent contact with offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph, who previously handed out scholarships to Moses Douglass (committed to Kentucky) and Isaiah Gibson (will visit officially in June).
