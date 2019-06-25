A 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect, Hill visited Madison unofficially on June 15 for the first time. He is commitment No. 3 for UW in the 2021 class, along with offensive lineman JP Benzschawel and athlete Jackson Acker .

The Badgers, led by assistant coach Jon Budmayr, were the first program to offer Hill in early May. Since then, he racked up scholarships from Kansas State and Nevada. His trip to Madison and personal conversation with head coach Paul Chryst a little over a week ago led to Hill's eventual commitment.

"The coaching staff is amazing," Hill told BadgerBlitz.com. "Coach (Paul) Chryst is awesome. Great head coach, definitely a coach that I’d want to play with. [Quarterbacks coach Jon] Budmayr gave us a tour around campus and everything. It’s just beautiful and amazing.”

"A lot of the things that we talked were just how I like it here, if I could picture myself here, and then we talked about the offense and all the stuff like that. Then with Coach Chryst, it was a lot more about life stuff, not as much football. I really liked the aspect of it because he wants to be in touch with his players and build relationships like that.

"For him, it’s more about the players than the coaches and stuff like that, so that’s just something that I really like.”