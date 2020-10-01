Barrett Nelson's father, Todd Nelson, was an offensive lineman at Wisconsin in the late 1980s.

His older brother, Jack Nelson, signed with the Badgers in the 2020 recruiting class and is currently preparing for his first collegiate season.

To say the 6-foot-6, 260-pound junior is familiar with the university would be an understatement.

"Having my dad playing for Wisconsin and then my older brother going there, I really grew up in the culture," Barrett Nelson told BadgerBlitz.com. "I've loved that."