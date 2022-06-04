Donors, supporters launch The Varsity Collective, LLC for student athletes

Wisconsin athletic department donors and supporters on Saturday announced the launch of The Varsity Collective, LLC in order for student athletes to "monetize their name, image, and likeness (NIL) and to offer guidance to help them succeed on and off the field," according to a release.

The Collective will be a destination for student athletes to "identify business opportunities while also providing a platform for any Badgers fan to financially support the Collective." Mentorships, internships and professional life skills, according to the release, will also be available.

“We have all witnessed the fundamental shifts in college sports over the past year and we are thrilled to launch our platform for Wisconsin Badgers student-athletes so they can participate in NIL deals,” Ted Kellner, a long-time donor, said in the release. “We have studied the landscape and done our diligence to establish The Varsity Collective which we believe will be one of the premier collectives in all of college sports.”

Brooks Bollinger, a four-year starter at quarterback and member of the University of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame, was also quoted in the release. The web site features pictures of current UW athletes Braelon Allen (football), Chucky Hepburn (basketball), Devyn Robinson (volleyball), Maddie Schwartz (softball) and Brock Caufield (hockey).

“I love what we are doing with The Varsity Collective. It is an honor to be partnering with a group of successful and passionate Badger alumni who want to enhance the Wisconsin Badgers student-athlete experience,” Bollinger said.

According to the release, The Varsity Collective and The Varsity Collective Charitable Fund, Inc. are not affiliated with the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Those interested in contributing can follow the Collective at www.varsitycollective.com.

“In terms of maximizing the opportunities that exist for our student-athletes in today’s environment, an organization like this one is necessary," Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I like what I know about their approach. I think it is going to be a little different and it aligns with the Wisconsin way. I was glad to see it happen and I think it will be a good thing for our student-athletes.”