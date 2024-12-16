Wisconsin Lands Veteran Transfer Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr.

The University of Wisconsin has remade its quarterback room with two starters in one weekend, injecting some needed competition into a stagnate position over the past four seasons. Announcing the transfer of San Diego State quarterback Danny O’Neil Monday morning, the Badgers added Maryland senior quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. to give new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes some more options to rebuild Wisconsin’s struggling offense. Quarterback was likely the top priority for Wisconsin and first-year offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes in the portal after starters Braedyn Locke and Tyler Van Dyke entered the portal. Before the commitments, UW’s only scholarship quarterbacks on the projected spring roster were redshirt freshman Mabrey Mettauer and incoming freshmen Landyn Locke and Carter Smith.

Billy Edwards Jr. completed 65 percent of his passes last season, throwing for 15 touchdowns against nine interceptions. (Photo by Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images)

After entering the portal on Thursday, Edwards took an official visit to Wisconsin over the weekend. He was scheduled to visit Michigan on Monday before canceling the trip. The Wolverines landed one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 class in Bryce Underwood and signed him to a reported eight-figure NIL deal. Underwood is rated the country's No.2 prospect and quarterback by Rivals.com. Edwards’ decision means he's trading in one struggling Big Ten school for another. Like Wisconsin, the Terrapins finished the season on a five-game losing streak. However, Maryland’s 4-8 overall record wasn’t because of its passing offense.