A 6-foot-2, 225-pound inside linebacker, Curtis spent this past season at USC. He will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Badgers.

A former four-star prospect coming out of Many High School in Louisiana, Curtis was a top target for the Badgers in the 2023 recruiting class. The No. 3 inside linebacker and No. 71 overall prospect chose the Trojans over Ohio State and Wisconsin.

"There wasn't a linebacker in the country we wanted more than Tackett Curtis. I mean, I think he's the best inside linebacker in the country. There's not one I would take over him. I think he is phenomenal," USC head coach Lincoln Riley said.

Curtis was the first freshman linebacker to start at USC since Cam Smith in 2015. In 355 defensive snaps, Curtis finished with 40 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Wisconsin has significantly revamped its inside linebacker room via the portal this winter. Curtis joins a transfer group that also includes Jaheim Thomas (Arkansas), Jahsiah Galvan (Northern Iowa) and Sebastian Cheeks (North Carolina).

Curtis, the No 78 athlete in the transfer portal, according to Rivals.com, and Thomas are favorites to open spring camp as starters. But they'll be pushed by 2023 returnees Jake Chaney and Christian Alliegro, in addition to Galvan and Thomas.

Wisconsin has added 12 scholarship players via the portal this winter.




