Evers was a four-star quarterback and the fourth-ranked dual-threat quarterback coming out of high school. He appeared in just one contest during his freshman season at Oklahoma, leaving him with four years of remaining eligibility.

Nick Evers , who played last season at Oklahoma, announced on Twitter that he would be committing to Wisconsin just four days after visiting Madison officially.

Luke Fickell has said on multiple occasions he prefers to use the transfer portal to fill gaps and not as a building block. Landing a commitment at quarterback on Saturday, the staff did just that.

Across his final two years in high school, Evers threw for nearly 5,000 yards and 44 touchdowns and rushed for 18 scores. During his senior season, he rushed for 648 yards. Evers signed with Oklahoma over offers from Florida, Auburn, Penn State and Texas Tech, among others.

The commitment from Evers continues what appears to trend in a different direction for Wisconsin under Fickell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo. Longo famously derives his offense from the "Air Raid" and has had some prolific units during his time at North Carolina.

Evers appears to fit the bill for what Fickell looks for in a quarterback as a mobile, athletic passer.

"I've always wanted a guy that can move. It doesn't mean he has to be a running quarterback but if you can't extend things, if you can't make things happen with your athleticism, I think it limits you so that's a part of it," Fickell said of the skillset he looks for at the position.

"They've got to be well-rounded. You've got to be able to throw the football and I don't think that there is anybody out there that you take that can't throw the football. They might be a better athlete than they throw the ball but I think it's about a balance. But the intangible things is what's so critical."



The addition of Evers knocks a major position of question off the list of needs for Wisconsin. Before the commitment, true freshman Myles Burkett was the lone scholarship quarterback returning next season.

The Badgers may not be done at the position. Virginia transfer quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who has one year left of eligibility, also visited Wisconsin this week.