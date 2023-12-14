A former three-star prospect from the 2023 recruiting class, McGohan announced his decision to transfer from LSU to UW on Thursday. He visited Madison officially this past weekend.

Earlier this week, the freshman tight end once again gave his pledge to Fickell, who is now in charge of the program at Wisconsin.

Just shy of two years ago, tight end Jackson McGohan committed to then-Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell .

Coming out of Miamisburg High School, McGohan was named to the All-Southwest Ohio team in both 2021 and 2022. He led the Greater Western Ohio Conference with 52 catches for 941 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022.

McGohan decommitted from Cincinnati after Fickell's departure in November of 2022. He also had offers from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State and Kentucky, among others, during the course of his recruitment.

At LSU, McGohan played in eight games, largely on special teams.

Adding another tight end makes sense considering Wisconsin's current outlook at the position. Clay Cundiff and Jack Eschenbach left the team just prior to fall camp, while Cam Large, Jack Pugh (medically retired) and Cole Dakovich did not play a snap in the regular season.

With that, position coach Nate Letton leaned on true freshman Tucker Ashcraft, converted fullback Riley Nowakowski and veteran Hayden Rucci. Those three have combined for less than 25 catches in Phil Longo's air raid offense.

McGohan is the fifth commitment Wisconsin has received via the transfer portal this month.