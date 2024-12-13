Wisconsin lands transfer portal OLB Mason Reiger

Mason Reiger , a projected outside linebacker who played last season at Louisville, committed to the Badgers during his official visit.

Wisconsin's first transfer portal commitment in the current window arrived on Friday evening.

Reiger, 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, missed the entire 2024 season due to injury. In 2023, the Illinois native finished second on the team in sacks with five to go along with 22 total tackles. He will have one season of eligibility with the Badgers.

Over his career playing time (2021-2023), Reiger, who was part of the 2020 recruiting class, racked up 49 total tackles, eight sacks and four forced fumbles.

Reiger joins a room that loses John Pius and Leon Lowery but is set to return Aaron Witt and Darryl Peterson. The Badgers are also high on freshmen Thomas Heiberger and Anelu Lafele.

Wisconsin's outside linebacker unit produced just 4.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss in 2024.