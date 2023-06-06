Wisconsin went two for two on offensive linemen from the state of Pennsylvania this past weekend.
One hour after Kevin Heywood announced his commitment to the Badgers on Tuesday night, Ryan Cory followed suit. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound junior is commit No. 12 for UW in the 2024 class.
Wisconsin offered Cory, a three-star prospect from Pine-Richland High School, during an unofficial visit in April.
The No. 24 prospect in Pennsylvania racked up offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Oregon, Penn State and Stanford, among many other, during the course of his recruitment. Cory also had officials set to Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt later this month.
With Heywood, Cory and Derek Jensen in the mix, the Badgers likely have room for one more offensive linemen in this cycle.
As a junior, Cory helped Pine-Richland High School to a PIAA Class 5A title.
Look for more on this story from BadgerBlitz.com later in the evening.
