Michael Roeske , 6-foot-8, 290-pound offensive tackle from Wautoma High School, announced his commitment to the Badgers on Sunday. The three-star prospect visited unofficially a day prior.

Despite a humiliating loss to Northwestern on Saturday afternoon, Wisconsin has some good news coming out of the weekend.

"I had my mind made up coming into the visit that I wanted to be a Badger," Roeske told BadgerBlitz.com. "After talking with Casey (Casey) Rabach, Coach (Jack) Bicknell and Coach (Luke) Fickell, I knew that Madison was the place where I want to continue my football, as well as continue my academic, career.

"I cant wait to be a part of the future of this program."

Roeske chose the Badgers over scholarships from Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Syracuse and Michigan. He is commit No. 3 for UW in the 2025 cycle, along with quarterback Landyn Locke and defensive back Remington Moss.

"Coach Bicknell and Coach Fickell were both shocked and surprised," Roeske said. "Casey had known for the past couple days and kept him mouth shut. So Bicknell and Fickell didn't know yet. They were both ecstatic that I was committing. Fickell said we need some big bastards like you to stay in Wisconsin

"I'm glad that I found such a great place like Wisconsin. They really make it feel like home. The future is bright for this program and I'm glad to say that I'm a part of it. I'm kind of glad that the recruiting process is over but I'm also glad I found such a great place to call home."

Despite a 5-5 record this season, Roeske is confident in Fickell's vision for the program.

"Luke Fickell is a great coach," Roeske said. "The future for Wisconsin football is great. Fickell is going to bring Big Ten championships to Wisconsin as well as making runs at national championships.

"If that's not what a player wants to play for, I don't know what they want to play for. I can't wait to play for Coach Fickell and help this team in the near future."

As far as who Roeske wants to add in the 2025 class?

"I'd love to see Owen (Strebig) stay in Wisconsin," he said. "So I'll try my best to get him in red and white."