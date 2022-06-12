Wisconsin lands three-star edge Jordan Mayer during official visit
Jordan Mayer, who visited Wisconsin officially this weekend, become commit No. 7 for the Badgers in the 2023 recruiting class on Sunday. The three-star edge prospect from Thomas Jefferson High Scho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news