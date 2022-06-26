Wisconsin lands three-star DT Jamel Howard

Sunday, the Badgers defensive line coach added another key piece when Jamel Howard , a three-star nose guard from Marist High School in Chicago, announced his commitment to UW via his Instagram page.

Ross Kolodziej already helped Wisconsin land a commitment from one defensive tackle from Illinois, three-star Roderick Pierce III , so far in the 2023 recruiting class.

Howard, 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, previously visited Wisconsin officially last weekend. He is commit No. 12 for the Badgers in the senior cycle.

"I had a chance to see the campus more and I spent a lot more time with the players and coaching staff," Howard told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "Everything was great at Wisconsin and I had a phenomenal time.

"My mom told me that she loved the environment at Wisconsin and that's it's only two hours away. My family really felt like it would be a great fit for me."

Howard chose Wisconsin over offers from Illinois, Iowa State, Western Illinois and Central Michigan, among others schools.

'Coach Kolodziej likes how I get after the ball," Howard said. "As a nose tackle, that's something you need to have, even when you're taking on a double team. He likes that I play aggressive and not passively, and he thinks I would work well with Rod (Pierce III).

"Coach Chryst thinks I'm a great character guy, and those are the type of people that they recruit. They don't want to just get great football players, they also want to get people with great character off the field."

Look for more on this story later this evening from BadgerBlitz.com.