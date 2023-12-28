The Badgers continued the process of building depth behind top returnees Jake Chaney and Christian Alliegro on Thursday with a commitment from Sebastian Cheeks , a transfer portal linebacker from North Carolina who visited officially earlier this month. Cheeks joins Jashiah Galvan , another portal linebacker (Northern Iowa) who pledged to the Badgers on Dec. 22.

Wisconsin will head into spring camp without two of its top three players at inside linebacker - Jordan Turner (transfer to Michigan State) and Maema Njongmeta (graduation) - from the 2023 season after its bowl game against LSU.

"It was the standard and what they're building at Wisconsin," Cheeks told BadgerBlitz.com. "I think the level of expectation for the program is going to be at an all-time high next year.

"Given what Coach (Luke) Fickell's background is and what he wants to accomplish, I felt Wisconsin was a great fit. They have also been predicated on defense and that's what attracted to me the school."

A former four-star prospect coming out of Evanston High School in Illinois, Cheeks was a top target for the Badgers in that 2022 recruiting class. An opportunity to play closer to home also factored into his decision.

"It was a big part of my relocation and getting back closer to home," Cheeks said. "Wisconsin was somewhere I was familiar with, and there's not a lot of college towns like Madison. The fans have your back, the program has your back and the community has your back. Being part of that type of program means everything.

"Outside of being familiar with Madison, I really just enjoyed my conversations with the coaches. They talked about their vision for me and the impact I can have within the program. I can not only be developed but also contribute to their success right away. It's not a one-year plan because I want to finish my career as a Badger."

In 2022, Cheeks appeared in three games as a true freshman during a redshirt season with the Tar Heels. This fall, Cheeks, 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, appeared in eight games and finished with one tackle.

"They (UW) think that I'm versatile and that they can use me in a number of different ways," Cheeks said. "I have the ability to play all three downs for them and also be able to contribute when they go to a dime look. They see me as a hybrid-type with my versatility."

Cheeks, who is expected to have three years of eligibility remaining with the Badgers, should to able to compete for time right way in the two-deep this spring under position coach Mike Tressel. Northwestern, Missouri and Ohio State, among others, were also options for him in the portal.

"Coach Tress is a great guy and he's really taken me in with open arms," Cheeks said. "He can take me to the next level and continue to develop me. He's given me a reassurance that his room is about excellence and upholding the standard. It felt really good to know that the same level of expectation is still in Coach Tressel's room."

Wisconsin is also looking at inside linebacker target Tackett Curtis in the transfer portal.

The Badgers currently have eight commitments via the portal this month. Cheeks is the fourth linebacker, along with Galvan, Leon Lowery and John Pius.