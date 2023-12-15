The Badgers began that process on Friday with a commitment from Tyrell Henry , a portal wide out from Michigan State who visited officially this past weekend. The former three-star prospect from the 2022 recruiting class is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining in Madison.

With just nine scholarship wide receivers on the current roster for its bowl game against LSU, Wisconsin is working to bolster that number before the start of spring camp.

Henry, 6-foot and 175 pounds, spent the last two seasons at Michigan State. He had 24 receptions for 195 yards and three touchdowns in 2023 and is also a weapon in the return game. Henry played his prep ball in Michigan with current Wisconsin freshman Amare Snowden. Those two spent plenty of time together last weekend during Henry's official visit.

Indiana, Pittsburgh, Boston College and Minnesota, among others, also offered Henry while he as in the portal. UW has also offered transfer receivers Jaden Richardson (Tufts) and Cyrus Allen (Louisiana Tech).

Wide receiver has certainly been a topic of conversation this month. Keontez Lewis announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal in mid-September. But Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell, UW’s top two pass catchers in 2022, made their decision to move on from the program public on Dec. 4. That news came just one day after a report surfaced that position coach Mike Brown would be taking the same role at Notre Dame.

What does that mean for the wide receiver room moving forward? Assuming the group doesn’t experience more turnover over the next three weeks, Will Pauling and Trech Kekahuna will likely be the future for the Badgers in the slot. Four-star commit Kyan Berry-Johnson is expected to join that group in January as an early enrollee. Henry and Vinny Anthony are more versatile and can likely play multiple spots.

On the outside, the Badgers are expected to return Bryson Green, CJ Williams and Quincy Burroughs. Youngsters Tommy McIntosh and Chris Brooks Jr. also figure to push for time in 2024. Again, though, that assumes there isn’t more turnover on the current roster.