A 6-foot-4, 225-pound projected outside linebacker, Raymond chose the Badgers over scholarships from Temple and Army, as well as a walk-on opportunity from Michigan.

Wisconsin added to its 2024 preferred walk-on class on Tuesday with a commitment from Cody Raymond .

"Over these past few months I have been building up a very good relationship with the coaches at Wisconsin," Raymond told BadgerBlitz.com. "I have also visited there twice and loved it.

"Getting to see them practice and play - I just loved the speed and energy that they played with. I wanted to be a part of that."

Raymond, from Utica High School in Michigan, had 120 total tackles, including eight sacks, as a senior. An all-state pick this fall, Raymond will play for position coach Matt Mitchell, who has strong ties to his home state.

"They love my size, speed and physicality that I play with," Raymond said. "Since Coach Mitchell used to coach at Grand Valley State, he recruited kids from my school and knows what kind of players we are.

"Really just the attention to detail that they give to everything stood out about Wisconsin. They love to break things down and I find it impressive."

Wisconsin's 2024 preferred walk-on class now includes Raymond, as well as Langdon Nordgaard (WR), Milos Spasojevic (QB), Drew Bramm (ILB) and Mason Lane (S).

Raymond joins Thomas Heiberger and Anelu Lafaele as projected outside linebackers for the Badgers in the senior cycle.