Drew Braam , who was previously committed to South Dakota State, announced his flip to the Badgers this afternoon. The linebacker from Oak Creek High School will be a preferred walk-on at UW.

Wisconsin added one of the state's top players to its 2024 class on Tuesday.

"Being a Badger has been a dream of mine since I can remember," Braam told BadgerBlitz.com. "I've been going to games my whole life, so having the opportunity to play at Wisconsin is a dream come true."

Braam, 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, visited Wisconsin twice this fall, most recently for UW's home contest against Iowa this past weekend. He recently broke Oak Creek's school record for career tackles.

"Wisconsin likes my natural nose for the ball and my instincts as a player," Braam said. "They also know that I'm going to compete and work hard, day in and day out. That's what they want in their program."

Braam, an honorable mention all-state pick in 2022, joins Bay Port's Landon Gauthier as projected inside linebackers for UW in the 2024 cycle. North Dakota, Eastern Illinois and Miami of Ohio also extended scholarships to Braam during the course of his recruitment.

"It was a super hard decision," Braam said. "I love everything about South Dakota State and I appreciate everything they did for me. Coach (Jesse) Bobbitt, Coach (Jimmy) Rogers and the whole SDSU staff were amazing to me and my family and I'll never forget that."

The Badgers also have a commitment from preferred walk-on Milos Spasojevic, a projected quarterback, in this cycle.