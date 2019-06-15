Wisconsin lands Davis brothers for 2020 class
Big news reportedly came on Saturday night for Greg Gard and his 2020 recruiting class. According to a tweet from AAU program Wisconsin Playground Club, twin brothers Jonathan Davis and Jordan Davis verbally committed to Wisconsin.
A 6-foot-5, 180-pound wing, Jonathan ranks as the No. 127 player overall in the country. The No. 30 small forward for the 2020 class as well, he holds nine offers that included Wisconsin, Iowa, West Virginia and Minnesota. The Badgers initially offered the wing in late December 2017.
UW recently offered Jordan, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound shooting guard, on June 5. He also previously received opportunities to play college basketball at UW-Green Bay, UW-Milwaukee and UNLV.
Both brothers, from La Crosse (WI) Central, are at Wisconsin's team camp this weekend, and BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara is covering that event on Saturday night.
Wisconsin now holds three scholarship commitments for the class of 2020, as the Davis brothers join three-star prospect Lorne Bowman as part of this recruiting cycle. Bowman, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound point guard from Detroit, announced his decision to play for the Badgers in mid-November.
June 16, 2019