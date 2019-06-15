Big news reportedly came on Saturday night for Greg Gard and his 2020 recruiting class. According to a tweet from AAU program Wisconsin Playground Club, twin brothers Jonathan Davis and Jordan Davis verbally committed to Wisconsin.

A 6-foot-5, 180-pound wing, Jonathan ranks as the No. 127 player overall in the country. The No. 30 small forward for the 2020 class as well, he holds nine offers that included Wisconsin, Iowa, West Virginia and Minnesota. The Badgers initially offered the wing in late December 2017.