Wisconsin lands commitment from four-star 2020 OLB Nick Herbig
The summer official visit season started off with a bang for Wisconsin, as four-star outside linebacker Nick Herbig announced that he verbally committed to the Badgers on Monday.
"The visit was amazing and we saw all the facilities and I saw everything they had to offer," Herbig told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday. "They showed me exactly how I would fit into that program.
"I'm committed to the University of Wisconsin. It's more than football for me. The academics are great and the family feeling was special. It was just a feeling I got and I can envision myself there for the next four or five years."
Mom & Dad. IM HOME❗️— 1️⃣yngHERBO9️⃣ (@nickherbig_) June 10, 2019
Committed to the University of Wisconsin🦡🔴⚪️ Glory to my God the most high. Thank you to everyone who has been with me throughout this journey🙏🏼
ON WISCONSIN!!! pic.twitter.com/7JPmwuEV48
Wisconsin now holds nine verbal commitments for the class of 2020. Herbig joins linemen Trey Wedig, Jack Nelson, Dylan Barrett, Ben Barten and Tanor Bortolini, wide receiver Chimere Dike, outside linebacker Cole Dakovich and defensive end Cade McDonald as future Badgers in this current recruiting cycle.
Herbig, 6-foot-2, and 210 pounds, is just the second out-of-state player to commit so far for Wisconsin's 2020 class.
"We got into Lake Mendota and that was a great time," Herbig said. "I was hosted by Chris Orr. We went bowling, had pizza, saw the dorms. I feel like we took me everywhere.
"They just think I'm a great fit. Coach (Paul) Chryst is a great guy and he just said they they can make me a great person and football player. The facilities and the town of Madison were over the top. It was just amazing."
Rivals.com rates Herbig, from Saint Louis High School in Honolulu, HI, a four-star recruit, the No. 232 player overall and the No. 20 outside linebacker in the 2020 class.
Herbig holds 15 offers from Washington, UCLA, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Stanford and USC, and he told Rivals.com's Woody Wommack in early May that the Badgers, Huskies and Bruins were recruiting him "the hardest right now."