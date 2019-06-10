The summer official visit season started off with a bang for Wisconsin, as four-star outside linebacker Nick Herbig announced that he verbally committed to the Badgers on Monday.

"The visit was amazing and we saw all the facilities and I saw everything they had to offer," Herbig told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday. "They showed me exactly how I would fit into that program.

"I'm committed to the University of Wisconsin. It's more than football for me. The academics are great and the family feeling was special. It was just a feeling I got and I can envision myself there for the next four or five years."