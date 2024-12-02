Wisconsin lands a late pledge from 2025 CB Cairo Skanes

With just hours before Signing Day, Wisconsin added what will likely be the final piece to its 2025 recruiting class.
Monday evening, senior cornerback Cairo Skanes announced his commitment to the Badgers. He is pledge No. 25 for UW in the current cycle.
Skanes, 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, committed to Miami of Ohio in late June. This fall, though, the two-star prospect picked up offers from Wisconsin, Virginia, Duke, Michigan State and N.C. State.
In November, Skanes, from Providence Day in North Carolina, took officials with the Badgers and Spartans. He is the second projected corner for the Badgers in the 2025 class, along with four-star Jahmare Washington.
This fall, Skanes had six interceptions, 83 total tackles and five passes broken up.
Corner is a more important position for the Badgers moving forward with both Amare Snowden and Jonas Duclona now in the transfer portal.
