During a conversation with head coach Greg Gard on Thursday, the 6-foot-11, 230-pound center committed to the Badgers. He joined Zach Kinziger on UW's commit list in the 2025 recruiting class.

Roughly one year ago, Will Garlock picked up an offer from Wisconsin after a strong performance at the school's advanced camp.

"I committed to them on Thursday and they were stoked," Garlock told BadgerBlitz.com. "They said it was a big day for the program and they think I have a ton of potential. I told them in person and told Coach Gard during a meeting. It was a special moment.

"I feel with the injury that I've been dealing with over the summer that now is the right time to commit. My relationship with the coaching staff was the best at Wisconsin. I've loved my visits there and I have met a lot of the players. My connection with Daniel (Freitag) and Jack (Robison) is real strong, and I also have built a relationship with Zach. All those things helped me land with the Badgers. They were the best fit for me and they can develop me the best."

A three-star prospect from nearby Middleton High School, Garlock chose Wisconsin over offers from Iowa, Marquette, Penn State and Virginia Tech, among others.

"Obviously this is home for me being so close to campus," Garlock said. "I've had tons of support and the work I've put in has paid off. Nothing is going to be given to me but it's great to be able to stay home and have a connection to my family. It's a great fit.

"I'm a big that can do it all. I'm mobile, I have length and I can do more than just sit on the block. I can shoot and dribble and they think I'm a great fit. You can't teach the height I have and I can space the floor. I can bring versatility to the offense and they've done well with a lot of bigs like me in the past."

Prior to the start of the AAU season, Garlock suffered an ankle injury that ended his spring and summer with Team Herro on EYBL (Nike) circuit.

"I'm about 2.5 months out from surgery," Garlock said. "I'm out of the boot and moving around well. I'm going to start working out on the court and getting more shots up in a week or so. I should get cleared on Wednesday but five-on-five won't be until late July. I want to be 100 percent for my senior year, so I won't push it."

UW likely has one more scholarship to play with in the 2025 class. Garlock's teammate with Team Herro, four-star Davion Hannah, is atop the board. Kinziger is also part of that team.

"Davion and Kai (Rogers) have offers and they are great players," Garlock said. "I think Coach Gard wants to take on more person in this class, so I'll help go after anyone he needs to me talk to.

"My relationship with Zach has grown a lot. We've connected a lot on and off the court and he brings a lot to the game. We get along really well and I can't wait to play with him at Wisconsin."