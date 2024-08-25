PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03SzI1WVZNUldUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdLMjVZVk1SV1QnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball

Wisconsin lands 2026 in-state forward LaTrevion Fenderson

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

LaTrevion Fenderson, an in-state prospect who played last season at The Prairie School, announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Sunday.

A 6-foot-5, 200-pound junior, Fenderson is the Badgers' first commitment from a prospect in the 2026 recruiting class.

LaTrevion Fenderson landed in-state forward LaTrevion Fenderson on Sunday. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)
"I chose Wisconsin because of the commitment they showed to me," Fenderson communicated to BadgerBlitz.com. This summer Coach (Greg) Gard and staff came to almost every tournament I had to watch me play.

"I have received numerous calls and texts from Coach Gard, assistant coaches and fans. Numerous fans have expressed how important and special it would be for me to stay home and play for the home team."

Fenderson, who will play at DME Academy at St. John's Northwestern Academies next season, earned an offer from Wisconsin after its advanced camp in 2023. UW assistant coach Sharif Chambliss, who also hails from Racine, served as the lead contact in his recruitment.

"There wasn’t anything that Wisconsin had to prove to me," Fenderson said. "I wanted to prove to them that I was worthy of the offer that I received from them. Coach Gard sold me on the responsibility of playing for your home state. Also, showing me how I would fit into the new system."

Fenderson, who plays for Wisconsin Playground Club on the AAU circuit, should give the Badgers an athletic wing who can get to the basket. He chose UW over Iowa State, Southern Utah and Milwaukee, among other schools.

"I feel like I’m at my best when I’m able to attack on the offensive end and be an athlete," Fenderson said. "My defensive versatility is another major factor in my game. I like to take on the challenge of guarding the other team’s best player."

In the 2026 recruiting class, the Badgers also have offers out to T.J. Crumble (Cleveland, OH), Dezhon Hall (Indianapolis, IN), Gabe Sularski (Lisle, IL), Christian Wiggins (Plymouth, MN) and Vaughn Karvala (Oregon, WI).

"To the Badgers fans, I can’t wait to play for you guys," Fenderson said. "You’re getting a hard working guy that has a chip on his shoulder to be the best."

_________________________________________________


