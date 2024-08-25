A 6-foot-5, 200-pound junior, Fenderson is the Badgers' first commitment from a prospect in the 2026 recruiting class.

LaTrevion Fenderson , an in-state prospect who played last season at The Prairie School, announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Sunday.

"I chose Wisconsin because of the commitment they showed to me," Fenderson communicated to BadgerBlitz.com. This summer Coach (Greg) Gard and staff came to almost every tournament I had to watch me play.

"I have received numerous calls and texts from Coach Gard, assistant coaches and fans. Numerous fans have expressed how important and special it would be for me to stay home and play for the home team."

Fenderson, who will play at DME Academy at St. John's Northwestern Academies next season, earned an offer from Wisconsin after its advanced camp in 2023. UW assistant coach Sharif Chambliss, who also hails from Racine, served as the lead contact in his recruitment.

"There wasn’t anything that Wisconsin had to prove to me," Fenderson said. "I wanted to prove to them that I was worthy of the offer that I received from them. Coach Gard sold me on the responsibility of playing for your home state. Also, showing me how I would fit into the new system."

Fenderson, who plays for Wisconsin Playground Club on the AAU circuit, should give the Badgers an athletic wing who can get to the basket. He chose UW over Iowa State, Southern Utah and Milwaukee, among other schools.

"I feel like I’m at my best when I’m able to attack on the offensive end and be an athlete," Fenderson said. "My defensive versatility is another major factor in my game. I like to take on the challenge of guarding the other team’s best player."

In the 2026 recruiting class, the Badgers also have offers out to T.J. Crumble (Cleveland, OH), Dezhon Hall (Indianapolis, IN), Gabe Sularski (Lisle, IL), Christian Wiggins (Plymouth, MN) and Vaughn Karvala (Oregon, WI).

"To the Badgers fans, I can’t wait to play for you guys," Fenderson said. "You’re getting a hard working guy that has a chip on his shoulder to be the best."