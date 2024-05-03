Luke Emmerich , a 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete from Minnesota, is pledge No. 10 for the Badgers in the 2025 recruiting class.

One of the hottest prospects in the Midwest this spring committed to Wisconsin on Thursday evening.

"I knew the whole time that's where I wanted to be," Emmerich told Rivals.com.

After running a 10.69-second 100-meter dash in late April, Emmerich saw his recruitment explode. Scholarships came in from USC, Nebraska, Minnesota, Utah, California, Michigan State and Wisconsin, among others. He was also receiving recent interest from Alabama, Ohio State and Miami.

The Badgers hosted Emmerich, from Monticello High School, on April 13 and offered less than two weeks later. Coordinator Mike Tressel served as the lead contact in his recruitment.

Emmerich, who played wide receiver, defensive back and quarterback as a sophomore, missed his junior season with an injury.

Look for more on this story later in the day from BadgerBlitz.com