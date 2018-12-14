Friday, the three-star prospect from St. John Bosco High School in California made the news official, becoming commit No. 19 for the Badgers in the current cycle.

After a strong official visit to Wisconsin this past weekend, it seemed only a matter of time before Titus Toler added his name to the Badgers' 2019 commit list.

A 6-foot, 185-pound senior, Toler, whose father, Robert Toler, played wide receiver for Colorado in the late 1990s, committed to Buffaloes in July over offers from Arizona State, Washington State, California, Oregon State and Washington, among others. But when head coach Mike MacIntyre lost his job, UW got back in the picture by extending an offer this fall.

"For them (Wisconsin), they like me at safety and they want me to drop down in nickel and play in coverage," Toler, the No. 68 overall recruit in the state of California, told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "Coach (Jim) Leonhard sees me fitting the role of D'Cota Dixon and what he did at Wisconsin. That's some big shoes to fill, but I'd like a chance to make my own footprints at the position."

Toler, who was recruited by Leonhard and fellow assistant coach Bobby April, was in Madison from Friday to Sunday last week with teammate Spencer Lytle, who is also committed to Wisconsin. He ultimately selected Wisconsin over an offer from California.

"Friday night I got to see the senior banquet and I got to see all the people," Toler told BadgerBlitz.com. "That played a huge role because I got to see the whole program and it kind of felt like a second family or a family reunion.

"Saturday, I got to see the school during a campus tour and talk to a lot of academic people. We got to see the team practice and I was able to see how the coaches operate and how the guys move around. That night, we hung out with our hosts and met some more people while having dinner with the coaches. The atmosphere really got me - it was great."

Toler, who has run as low as 11.07 seconds in the 100-meter dash, had 68 total tackles and four interceptions for St. John Bosco in 2018.

The beginning of the early signing period in college football is Dec.19.