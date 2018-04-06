"When I got on campus, Wisconsin felt like home," Graham told BadgerBlitz.com Friday. "I committed because I have a great relationship with the staff. They were excited and really pumped for my commitment."

A 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior from Mt. Holly High School in North Carolina, Graham took an unofficial visit to Madison from April 2-3.

Commit No. 9 in the 2019 recruiting class is in for Wisconsin, which landed a pledge from Marcus Graham on Friday, less than one week after he picked up a scholarship from UW.

A quarterback in high school, Graham has thrown for over 4,000 yards and 45 touchdowns during his prep career. He will likely play wide receiver or even defensive back for the Badgers.

"The coaches just feel like I'm a dynamic player who can play a lot of different positions," Graham told BadgerBlitz.com on Tuesday. "From my tape, they can tell that my speed allows me to do a lot of stuff on the field.

"They're mainly recruiting me as a wide receiver right now, but they said they like me at that position and defensive back. They said just to come to Wisconsin and they'll figure the rest out."

Graham, who was recruited by assistant coaches John Settle and Ted Gilmore, chose the Badgers over offers from Air Force, Cornell, Dartmouth, East Carolina and Howard, among others. Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Wake Forest and North Carolina were also showing strong interest.

Graham is the second commit for UW from North Carolina in this class, along with three-star wide receiver Nolan Groulx.