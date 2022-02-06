Wisconsin Junior Dean Engram: Moving to wide receiver 'a natural fit'

MADISON, WIS. -- Dean Engram worked his way up to becoming a more-than-reliable contributor and a five-game starter on Wisconsin's defense in his third year as a Badger. Now a new journey arises on the other side of the ball. UW announced the hire of his father, Bobby Engram, on Jan. 31 as its new offensive coordinator. Within its press release, the program also stated that Dean would transition over to offense as a wide receiver. Speaking with reporters on Friday, the rising fourth-year junior said the move to the new position "was just a natural fit." "I just thought it was the best move for the team overall, so I'm excited to work with that receiver group and the offense and see what we can do this year," Engram said on Friday alongside his father.

Engram emerged as a presence on defense in 2021. He impressed during the spring practices open to reporters last April, and he eventually worked into a role as a slot corner in Wisconsin’s nickel package. Engram finished the season with 20 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception in 13 games, which includes the aforementioned handful of starts. Earlier this week, Pro Football Focus (PFF) tweeted a statistic on Friday, reporting that the Columbia, Md., native gave up the lowest passer rating (49.9) while covering receiving targets last year. The move to wide receiver did not result from a sudden conversation with the coaching staff, according to Engram. “It was kind of an ongoing discussion with me and coach [Paul] Chryst, just for a while back now,” Engram said. “When we sat down and talked about it, we seemed like it was the best fit and, honestly, I'm just ready to work and do whatever I can to help this team. "How I fit, I'm going to be a guy who's ready to work every day, set an example for my teammates, and that'll just play on to the on-field success that we'll have.”

Bobby Engram noted Dean's familiarity with the position from his days at Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C. The elder Engram, who worked under Chryst as Pitt's wide receivers coach for two seasons before moving on as an assistant for the Baltimore Ravens the past eight, also extended praise to current Wisconsin wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted. "[Dean] did at a high level in high school, so the challenge would be just kind of getting back, and really it’s on Coach Whitted," Bobby Engram said. "I trust him. Coach Alvis is a tremendous wide receivers coach, and he's going to be able to take Dean from point A to point B. He has a proven track record of developing guys, and I think our wide receiver room is in great hands, so I feel really good about Dean making that move. “So again, he has to put in the work. In terms of the competition, that really always sorts itself out.” The younger Engram will enter a retooled room due to eligibility exhausted and transfer portal influence. Gone are seniors Kendric Pryor, Danny Davis III and Jack Dunn. Pryor and Davis combined for 64 receptions for 894 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. Rivals.com recently reported on Feb. 1 that A.J. Abbott entered the transfer portal, and second-year wide out Devin Chandler left the program in October. The latter signed with Virginia during the early signing period. Rising junior Chimere Dike (19 receptions, 272 yards, one touchdown) is the lone returning wide receiver with more than three receptions from the 2021 season. Freshman Markus Allen (three receptions, 65 yards) became a popular name during bowl prep practices in December with his performance, and fellow first-year wide out Skyler Bell reeled in his only catch of the year on a 15-yard, third-down completion in the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State. Wisconsin also plucked UCLA transfer Keontez Lewis from the portal. The 6-foot-3 freshman played in 11 games for the Bruins last season, though he did not record a reception. Scholarship wide receivers from UW's 2021 fall roster also include Stephan Bracey Jr., who returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown against Nebraska in November, and Isaac Smith. The Badgers will also welcome 2022 scholarship signees Tommy McIntosh, Vinny Anthony II and Chris Brooks Jr. to the program. Engram was asked his thoughts and outlook on his new room and what the receivers could provide next season. “Every guy in that room has something that makes them special. I've gotten a chance to go against every single one of them, and they all have really good hands, really good ball skills. And like we said, we have time to work and see what everybody's strengths are. So I could break down the list and tell you every guy’s strengths and how they're really going to improve and go into next season, but I think we'll just let that speak for itself.”