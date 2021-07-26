Wisconsin is offer No. 1 for 2024 wing Jack Robison

This past weekend, the Badgers also extended offer No. 1 to his Howard Pulley teammate, rising sophomore Jack Robison , who has put together a strong stretch in July during the live AAU evaluation period.

Wisconsin was the first school to offer 2024 guard Daniel Freitag after a strong camp performance in Madison earlier this summer.

"We're good friends and get along really well," Robison told BadgerBlitz.com. "I was happy for him when he got the offer from Wisconsin and he was happy for me this weekend. We're pretty close and we play real well together."

Robison, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound wing from Lakeville North High School in Minnesota, also attended UW's advanced camp in June. His strong two-month stretch in front of head coach Greg Gard led to a scholarship.

"I went to camp last month and they've been at just about every one of our games down here in Georgia," Robison said. "Coach (Sharif) Chambliss and Coach Gard were at a couple, so I got on a call with them last night, along with Coach (Joe) Krabbenhoft. It was me and my parents, along with my AAU coach, and we had a really good conversation and that's when they extended the offer.

"I kind of felt it coming because we've been doing well in Georgia. But I was also pretty surprised and it was super special to get my first one from Wisconsin and Coach Gard. I have a lot of respect for the coaches and program there. It's a classy program with a classy coaching staff. It's a special one for me."

Lakeville North is the same prep program that produced both Nate Reuvers and Tyler Wahl. Nolan Winter, a top target for UW in the 2023 class, is also from the high school.

"I come from a school that has a pretty good tradition with Wisconsin," Robison said. "They told me they like my shooting ability and said I play with a little fire. They see the potential in me and think I would be a good fit for me.

"We were talking about coming down for a football game this fall. I think that would be fun."

The in-state Gophers could also be close to offering, according to Robison.

"Minnesota is the other school that is recruiting me the hardest outside of Wisconsin," he said, "and I'm also hearing from St. Thomas right now."